Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.41.

NYSE:ADC opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.02.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

