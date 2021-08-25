Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.280-$4.310 EPS.

Shares of A traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.77.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,366 shares of company stock worth $7,994,954 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

