AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $161.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.75.

AGCO opened at $135.55 on Tuesday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in AGCO by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 407,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 299,987 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in AGCO by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 47,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,928,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

