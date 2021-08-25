AGAr (AGAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $173,804.00

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. AGAr has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $173,804.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AGAr has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. One AGAr coin can now be bought for about $156.58 or 0.00319475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00052794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00126981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.55 or 0.00156191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,047.82 or 1.00075951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.03 or 0.01022295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.68 or 0.06589764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AGAr Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

Buying and Selling AGAr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AGAr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AGAr using one of the exchanges listed above.

