Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Gap Up to $5.73

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $6.04. Affimed shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 15,497 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $606.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.69.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth about $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

