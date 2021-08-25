Aeternity (AE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.60 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $50.60 million and $6.53 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00035009 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00022989 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 388,253,062 coins and its circulating supply is 342,432,118 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.