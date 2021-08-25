AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.71.

ACM stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $66.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,014. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.48. AECOM has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

