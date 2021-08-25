Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $953,000 Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $74.77.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

