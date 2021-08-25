Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $911,000 Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KAMN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

