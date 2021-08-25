Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meredith were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meredith by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,188,000 after purchasing an additional 345,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 265,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 206,562 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter valued at $4,169,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter valued at $3,145,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. upped their price target on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of MDP opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Meredith Co. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

