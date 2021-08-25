Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,178 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $275,989,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after purchasing an additional 568,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226,743 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $30,675,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $23,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $190.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $192.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $836,502. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

