Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,014 Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AVITA Medical were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at about $7,603,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at about $5,550,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 185.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 174,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 126,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 35.6% in the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 418,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 109,690 shares during the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.99. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $29.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

