Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 15,315 Shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,315 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $14,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTAC. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 279,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS TTAC opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

