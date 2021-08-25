Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $17,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.55.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $321.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 127.21, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.11.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,755. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

