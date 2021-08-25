Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $14,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.07. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

