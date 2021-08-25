Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,881 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 179,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 761,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,705,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,439,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.33.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

