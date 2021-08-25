Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 3,138 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $15,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,271,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,465,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,200,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 836,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after buying an additional 35,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $69.01.

