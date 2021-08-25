Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.84 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.78.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.09. 288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,167. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.