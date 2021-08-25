Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.86. Approximately 311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADAG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Adagene in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adagene by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 959,259 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,573,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,051,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,871,000. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,230,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

