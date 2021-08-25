AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.70 Million

Equities analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to report sales of $26.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.49 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year sales of $109.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.13 million to $112.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $134.06 million, with estimates ranging from $130.82 million to $137.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million.

ATY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATY opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.83. AcuityAds has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.