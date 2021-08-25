ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

ACM Research stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $308,317.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

