Achain Price Tops $0.0128 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Achain has a market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00148223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.39 or 0.00788401 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.