Accel Wealth Management Has $28,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $1,371,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.9% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 113,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $398,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $2,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.13. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.