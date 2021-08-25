AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $130.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

AbbVie stock opened at $119.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $211.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $120.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 295,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

