$975.50 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report sales of $975.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $993.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $958.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $891.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

AYI traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.75. The company had a trading volume of 224,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,857. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $194.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

