9,494 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP traded down $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $215.69. 1,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

