908 Devices Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,004 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,631% compared to the average daily volume of 58 call options.

MASS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $962.74 million and a PE ratio of -28.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,246. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

