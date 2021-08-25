$82.88 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will post sales of $82.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.03 million and the lowest is $81.00 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $91.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $345.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $351.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $325.14 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $333.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HMST stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.49. 1,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,895. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $842.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 316.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 70,382 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 16.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 38,372 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 113,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 12.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

