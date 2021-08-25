$8.92 Billion in Sales Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to announce sales of $8.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.79 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $35.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.93 billion to $35.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $36.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.70 billion to $37.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.