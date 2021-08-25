781 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 38,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 102.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 188,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 95,420 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR stock opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.97.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.