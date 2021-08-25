75 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$415.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.62.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $373.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $378.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

