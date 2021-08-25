$724.60 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce $724.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.52 million and the highest is $737.70 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $578.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.79.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.79. The stock had a trading volume of 196,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $301.64 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.90.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 50.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 36,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

