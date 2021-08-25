533 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 533 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 42,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 579,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,571 shares of company stock worth $13,078,439 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of EW opened at $118.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $119.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

