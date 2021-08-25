51,581 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,581 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 90,615 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 114.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.13. 98,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,475. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.84. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

