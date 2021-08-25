4,882 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.80. The stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,180. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $219.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

