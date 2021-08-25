$457.07 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce $457.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $467.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.00 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $200.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.92.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,375,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 26.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGT traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.68. 159,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,590. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $112.71 and a 1-year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

