4,144 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of -146.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 957,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,432,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $152,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,380.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,480,122 shares of company stock valued at $455,743,687 in the last 90 days.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.