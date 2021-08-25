$405.19 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report sales of $405.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $398.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $417.88 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $353.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,329 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at $2,017,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at $429,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 367.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 803,206 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at $4,587,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRR stock opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.