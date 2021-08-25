$4.70 Million in Sales Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will post $4.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $4.90 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $15.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.99 million, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $37.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PROF. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

PROF stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $15.03. 132,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,936. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Profound Medical by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

