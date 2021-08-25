$4.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce $4.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.57 billion and the lowest is $4.55 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $3.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $18.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.35 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $19.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,971. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $253.93.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,530 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.2% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

