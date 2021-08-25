$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to post sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. Stryker posted sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $17.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $17.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.35 billion to $18.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 49.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,402,000 after acquiring an additional 582,538 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 45.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after buying an additional 410,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Stryker by 62.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.49. 830,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,203. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 52-week low of $186.82 and a 52-week high of $275.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

