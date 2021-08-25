36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 61.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRKR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,727. 36Kr has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 36Kr in a report on Wednesday.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

