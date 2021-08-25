3,470 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 227,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 451,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MET shares. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

NYSE:MET opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.