$324.46 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post $324.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.90 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $297.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PNFP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

PNFP stock opened at $94.67 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $97.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after acquiring an additional 398,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

