$30.21 Million in Sales Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to announce sales of $30.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.90 million to $49.50 million. Tellurian posted sales of $14.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $101.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $145.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $530.29 million, with estimates ranging from $114.98 million to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%.

TELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of TELL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. 8,087,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,189,725. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,196,000 after buying an additional 6,941,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 11,085.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,757 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

