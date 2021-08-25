$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report sales of $3.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.53 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $13.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.18 billion to $15.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%.

GPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.20.

Shares of GPI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $165.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $82.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 99,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

