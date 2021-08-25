23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Up to $8.76

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 8.76, but opened at 9.05. 23andMe shares last traded at 8.82, with a volume of 7,718 shares.

ME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 23andMe in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, began coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get 23andMe alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 9.71.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.57 by 0.32. The firm had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at $79,393,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter worth $61,861,000. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter worth $42,660,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter worth $17,535,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter worth $14,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.