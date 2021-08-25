$220.87 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to post $220.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $227.58 million. DraftKings reported sales of $132.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DraftKings.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $2,638,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $2,926,138.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,880,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,380,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,377,776 shares of company stock worth $222,022,203. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.08.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

