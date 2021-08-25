21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Citigroup

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36. 21Vianet Group has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

