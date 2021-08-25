21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Issues Earnings Results

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.64. 36,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.36. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $44.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNET. Citigroup reduced their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 21Vianet Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 310.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,497 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of 21Vianet Group worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

